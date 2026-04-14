Iga Swiatek Banks on New Coach Francisco Roig's Expertise for Claycourt Revival

Iga Swiatek, the world number four in women's tennis, is eager to turn her season around as she enters the claycourt tournaments with a new coach, Francisco Roig. The Polish player hopes that Roig's seasoned experience will help her shine at the Stuttgart Open after a challenging start to the year.

After falling short in several tournaments, including the Australian Open, Swiatek decided to part ways with her former coach Wim Fissette. Roig, renowned for his long-term collaboration with tennis legend Rafa Nadal, is now tasked with guiding Swiatek back to her winning ways.

The move comes as Swiatek prepares for the upcoming French Open by training at Nadal's academy in Mallorca. With Roig by her side, she is optimistic about regaining momentum on her favored clay surface while drawing inspiration from Nadal's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)