Left Menu

Soccer-Syria sack coach Mahrous after Iran loss

Syria have sacked head coach Nizar Mahrous after Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Iran in a World Cup qualifier in Amman. With two points from six matches in Group A, Syria are bottom but still have a chance of finishing third and reaching the playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 02:12 IST
Soccer-Syria sack coach Mahrous after Iran loss
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Syria have sacked head coach Nizar Mahrous after Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Iran in a World Cup qualifier in Amman. Former national team striker Mahrous, 58, returned in July for a third time as coach, after brief spells in 2004 and 2011, ahead of the third round of Asia preliminaries for Qatar 2022.

"Syria's FA temporary committee has decided to sack all technical and managerial staff of the national team, and will announce the new staff within 48 hours", the country's football association said on its Facebook page. With two points from six matches in Group A, Syria are bottom but still have a chance of finishing third and reaching the playoffs. UAE are currently third with six points. (Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021