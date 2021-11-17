Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey win in Montenegro to secure World Cup playoff spot

The Dutch beat Norway 2-0 to top the group with 23 points from 10 games ahead of Turkey with 21 points and Norway on 18. Turkey got off to a terrible start as they conceded a fourth minute goal when Montenegro forward Fatos Beciraj volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from inside the box. Montenegro finished fourth in the table with 12 points.

Reuters | Podgorica | Updated: 17-11-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 03:40 IST
Soccer-Turkey win in Montenegro to secure World Cup playoff spot
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

Turkey booked a World Cup playoff spot as they recovered to edge Montenegro 2-1 away on Tuesday to finish second in Group G behind automatic qualifiers Netherlands and ahead of Norway. The Dutch beat Norway 2-0 to top the group with 23 points from 10 games ahead of Turkey with 21 points and Norway on 18.

Turkey got off to a terrible start as they conceded a fourth minute goal when Montenegro forward Fatos Beciraj volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from inside the box. Turkey levelled in the 22nd minute when forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored with a bicycle kick following a superb cross from midfielder Abdulkadir Omur.

Turkey applied immense pressure in the second half which bore fruit on the hour when 20-year-old forward Orkun Kokcu's drive from outside the box left keeper Matija Sarkic helpless. Montenegro finished fourth in the table with 12 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021