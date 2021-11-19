FACTBOX-Baseball-American League MVP Shohei Ohtani

Factbox on Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani who was named the Most Valuable Player in the American League (AL) on Thursday after he became the sport's first two-way All-Star, playing as both a pitcher and a designated hitter. Name: Shohei Ohtani

Nationality: Japanese Age: 27

Nickname: Shotime STATS IN 2021 (from MLB https://www.mlb.com/player/shohei-ohtani-660271)

BATTING Hits: 138

Home Runs: 46 Runs Batted In: 100

Stolen bases: 26 Average: .257

Doubles: 26 Triples: 8

PITCHING Strikeouts: 156

Earned Run Average: 3.18 ACHIEVEMENTS

* First two-way player since American great Babe Ruth more than 100 years ago (1918-19). * First player in AL or National League (NL) history to hit at least 45 homers, steal 25 bases and five triples in a season.

* Second-most homers in a season in Angels history (behind Troy Glaus' 47 in 2000). * Most intentional walks in the AL this year (20), including 13 in a four-game span to tie an AL/NL record set by Ruth in 1930.

* First player to hit at least 45 homers and steal 20 bases in a season since New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez in 2007. * Fourth Angels player to be crowned MVP after Mike Trout (2014, 2016, 2019), Vladimir Guerrero (2004) and Don Baylor (1979).

* Winner of the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award in 2021, an award that is not given out every year. * Second Japanese player to win the AL MVP title since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

* Named MLB Players Choice Player of the Year, Player of the Year by ESPY Awards, Baseball America and Baseball Digest and included in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2021. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

