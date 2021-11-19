Left Menu

FACTBOX-Baseball-American League MVP Shohei Ohtani

Name: Shohei Ohtani Nationality: Japanese Age: 27 Nickname: Shotime STATS IN 2021 (from MLB https://www.mlb.com/player/shohei-ohtani-660271) BATTING Hits: 138 Home Runs: 46 Runs Batted In: 100 Stolen bases: 26 Average: .257 Doubles: 26 Triples: 8 PITCHING Strikeouts: 156 Earned Run Average: 3.18 ACHIEVEMENTS * First two-way player since American great Babe Ruth more than 100 years ago (1918-19).

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

