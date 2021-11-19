Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Qatar practice

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads Mercedes seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 14 points with three races remaining, produced a quickest time of one minute 23.723 seconds in a dusty but uneventful session. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who also has a Honda engine, was second and 0.437 slower with a late quick run.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:28 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Qatar practice
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lapped fastest in first practice for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail circuit on Friday. The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads Mercedes seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 14 points with three races remaining, produced a quickest time of one minute 23.723 seconds in a dusty but uneventful session.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who also has a Honda engine, was second and 0.437 slower with a late quick run. Valtteri Bottas was third on the timesheets, 0.471 off Verstappen's pace, for Mercedes with Hamilton fourth.

Hamilton was 0.786 slower than his title rival, and also ran wide over kerbs at turn 14 before pitting with a damaged front wing. "Are we slow on the straight or something?" the Briton asked over the radio. "No, not particularly," race engineer Peter Bonnington replied.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda made it two AlphaTauri drivers in the top five with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc sixth and seventh. The session took place with Formula One still waiting on stewards to decide their response to a Mercedes request for a review of an incident between Verstappen and Hamilton in Brazil last Sunday.

The times and mid-afternoon temperatures were not representative of the rest of the weekend, with Sunday's race held at night under floodlights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021