Tennis-Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play Australian Open

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-11-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 04:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday.

Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would await until Tennis Australia revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing at Melbourne Park. "We would love to have Novak here, he knows that he'll have to be vaccinated to play here," Tiley told reporters at the tournament launch.

