NBA: Here's look at five most prolific three-point shooters through 75 years

National Basketball Association (NBA) is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the 2021-22 season. Seventy-five years of history and tradition precede what is looking to be a sensational year of on-court action. On the court, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made history on November 13 against Chicago Bulls when he surpassed Ray Allen to be the all-time leader in three-pointers made across NBA Playoffs and the regular season.

After this, the need arises to have a look at the five most prolific three-point shooters through 75 years of NBA. Kyle Korver is fifth all-time in three-pointers made. He was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and instantly proved his shooting talent on the court. Korver is a former All-Star and one of the most efficient shooters in the history of the NBA, scoring 2,450 three-pointers on a staggering 42.9 shooting percentage. He was the most efficient three-point shooter in 4 seasons of his career (2010, 2014, 2015, and 2017), shooting an all-time high of 53.6 per cent from three in 2010.

James Harden is a former MVP and one of the finest scorers of the current generation. He is a multiple-time scoring leader, and his three-point shot has been a crucial part of his arsenal. In 895 games played, Harden has made 2,495 threes in his career on 36.4 per cent efficiency. He stands fourth all-time in terms of shooting proficiency and still has years ahead of him. Reggie Miller is one of the most iconic players of the 90s and showed incredible shooting ability for the time. In 1389 games over his career, Miller hit 2,560 three-pointers on 39.5 per cent efficiency. Miller retired with the all-time three-point shooting record until the next two people on this list passed him in the last 19 years. He is one of 8 players to achieve a historic 50-40-90 season (50 per cent shooting from the field, 40 per cent from three, 90 per cent from the free-throw line)

Stephen Curry may be number one across playoff and the regular season, but in season play Curry still has a few more three-pointers to make for the top spot. His five consecutive NBA Finals appearances meant a lot of long playoff runs where Curry continued to shoot threes at a historic level. He has made 2,918 regular-season threes in his career through 778 games played at a 43.2 shooting percentage. Ray Allen stands ahead of the pack with the greatest regular-season three-point shooting numbers through 75 years of the NBA. Allen played in 1,300 games over his career and made 2,973 three-pointers in that period. He shot exactly 40 per cent from beyond-the-arc in his career. The two-time NBA champion was an electrifying shooter and occupies the throne of the most prolific shooter in regular-season history. But with Stephen Curry and James Harden breathing down his neck, we will have to see how long this record stands. (ANI)

