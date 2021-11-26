Soccer-Teenage striker scores double as Santos beat Fortaleza

Teenage striker Marcos Leonardo scored a second-half double to give Santos a 2-0 win over Fortaleza in Brazil’s Serie A on Thursday. Leonardo scored the first from the penalty spot after 71 minutes and then got his second in the final minute of the match after working a one-two with Gabriel Pirani.

The result means that Santos, who were on the edge of the relegation zone last month, have now won five of their last eight matches, four of them by the same 2-0 scoreline. The three points lifted them on to 45 points and 11th place in the league.

Fortaleza fall into fifth, on 52 points, one behind Corinthians.

