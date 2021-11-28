Left Menu

28-11-2021
Real Kashmir FC go down to Calcutta Customs in IFA Shield
Real Kashmir FC suffered a setback in their concluding group league match of the 124th IFA Shield, going down to Calcutta Customs by a solitary goal here on Sunday.

Rabi Hansda struck the all-important goal in the first half added time (45+2) to be adjudged the man-of-the-match.

Real Kashmir failed to find an equalizer as the local outfit Calcutta Customs defended well.

Experienced Spanish midfielder Fran Gonzalez failed to make an impact for Real Kashmir.

Three Customs players -- Kallon (40+6), Soubik Bal (62nd), and Sourav Dasgupta (85th) -- were booked by the referee while RKFC's Mason Robertson received a yellow card in the 85th minute.

As a result, RKFC has three points from two matches.

Calcutta Customs and Indian Arrows also have three points each and their match on December 1 will determine which two teams qualify for the last-eight from their group.

