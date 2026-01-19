Mbappé defends Vinícius after boos by Real Madrid fans in Spanish league match

Kylian Mbappé criticized Real Madrid fans for singling out Vinícius Júnior and booing the star forward in the team's Spanish league match on Saturday.

Mbappé said fans are entitled to boo when they are unhappy, but should criticize the whole squad and not specific players.

"I understand the fans," Mbappé said Monday ahead of the team's Champions League game against Monaco on Tuesday. "Before I was a player, I was a young guy who watched football, was critical and gave his opinion. I completely understand the booing, but if they're going to do it, they should boo the whole squad, not just a few players. We're all playing poorly." Madrid beat Levante 2-0 on Saturday to end a slide in form that included a loss to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last weekend and an embarrassing elimination against second-division club Albacete in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday jeered loudly when Vinícius' name was announced before the match against Levante, and again nearly every time the Brazil forward touched the ball. "It's not Vini's fault we're not playing as well as we'd like. The whole squad is to blame," Mbappé said. "That's the only thing I have to say to the fans. Boo the whole squad. We have to turn the situation around. We're all to blame. We're going to do just that because we're Real Madrid players and there are always moments like this.

Mbappé said Vinícius was affected by the boos and said the whole squad had to try to support him.

"Vini is a human being," Mbappé said. "It's normal to be affected when people speak negatively about you. Sometimes it's fair, sometimes it's not. Vini is a fantastic player. He's an incredible man. I'm lucky to know him, and I'm very fond of him. We as a team have to protect him better so he's not in this position of being alone against everyone. We're going to protect him so he can give us his best, because when he's at his best, he's one of the best in the world." The fans also booed Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde on Saturday. The trio was considered by many to be among those who were not behind former coach Xabi Alonso, who was fired following the team's loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Alonso was replaced by former B-team coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

A tough week Mbappé said he spoke with Alonso after his departure and wished him well. "I had a wonderful relationship with him. I wish him all the best because I liked how he viewed the game," Mbappé said. "He's a coach who's obsessed with the game and the details, and he knows a lot about modern soccer. It's a decision by the club that we have to respect. Now there's a new coach, and we have to support him. We're going to give it our all to ensure things go well for both Arbeloa and Real Madrid." Mbappé was among the players telling Alonso that they would not do the guard of honor to Barcelona in the awards ceremony at the Spanish Super Cup, an image many said showed a break between Alonso and the players in the locker room.

"I'm not going to play dumb," Mbappé said. "Of course, things go on. There are a lot of things said that ultimately aren't true. I don't think that's right. Our job is to accept it, but when I have the opportunity to speak out, I do so. We have to keep quiet and do our talking on the pitch." Mbappé said it "hasn't been an easy week" for Madrid and the match against Monaco could prove to be a turning point.

"We have to show our character to change these kinds of circumstances and to get everyone back on side," he said. "I think the fans are eager to give us their support, but we have to earn it. We have to keep fighting for all the titles, and tomorrow the most important thing is the Champions League. We're going to show as a team that we can compete and that we're ready to win all the titles we have left this season." Madrid sits in seventh place in the league phase of the Champions League. The club trails Barcelona by a point in the Spanish league.

