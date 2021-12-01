Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Nine more from Munster test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

Munster have nine new COVID-19 cases in their camp in South Africa, the Irish rugby team said on Tuesday, taking the total count to 10. Both staff and players have tested positive and will quarantine in a hotel in Cape Town, joining the first player who returned a positive test on Sunday. Welsh side Cardiff also said they had two positive cases over the weekend.

Soccer-Argentine referee accuses player of threatening to kill him

A referee in Argentina's first division has accused a Lanus player of threatening to kill him if he ever officiates their games again, according to a report the referee filed with police. The alleged incident happened during a game between Lanus and Racing on Monday night, which home side Racing won 3-1 to extend Lanus' winless run to four games.

Tennis-Pound fires back at critics of IOC's video call with Peng Shuai

Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound on Tuesday denied the organisation vouched for the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to avoid angering 2022 Olympic host Beijing. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Golf-Woods supports PGA Tour over any rival leagues

Tiger Woods has no intention of resuming a full-time playing schedule but when he does return to competition he made clear on Tuesday that it will be on the PGA Tour and not with any potential breakaway circuit. Woods was asked about a new Saudi-backed breakaway competition being headed by former world number one Greg Norman that would feature 10 events worldwide sanctioned by the Asian Tour and guarantee top players huge paydays.

Tennis-Germany beat Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Germany duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sent their country into the Davis Cup semi-finals as they beat British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in a tense doubles decider to earn a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. Their 7-6(10) 7-6(5) win in Innsbruck sealed a remarkable comeback for the Germans, who avenged their defeat at the same stage of the competition by Britain in 2019.

Cricket-Bangalore retain Kohli, Dhoni stays with Chennai in IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore retained the services of Indian batsman Virat Kohli for the 2022 season while current champions Chennai Super Kings kept faith with MS Dhoni as the window closed on Tuesday. Kohli was retained for a fee of 150 million Indian rupees ($2 million) while his team also signed on Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Glenn Maxwell ahead of Tuesday's deadline, leaving them with 570 million Indian rupees to spend in the auction.

Soccer-Argentine Pekerman takes charge of Venezuela

Former Argentina and Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has been appointed to manage Venezuela, the Venezuela Football Federation (FVF) said on Tuesday. Venezuela are the only South American country never to reach the World Cup finals and sit bottom of the 10-team qualifying group with seven points from 14 games.

Soccer-Canada added to four-team women's tournament in England

Olympic champions Canada have been added to a four-team international women's tournament being held next February in England, Canada Soccer said on Tuesday. The invitational event, which also includes sides from Germany and Spain, will take place in the form of three double-header matches across seven days in a round-robin format.

Olympics-Paris hoping to sell record 3 million tickets for 2024 Paralympics

The organisers of the 2024 Paralympic Games are aiming to sell three million tickets for the event which they hope will help raise awareness around disability and promote a more inclusive society. Should all the tickets on sale for the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics be purchased, the Games will break the record from London 2012 when 2.7 million tickets were sold.

Figure skating-Doubts over Grand Prix final after Japan shuts borders

Figure skating's Grand Prix final was thrown into doubt just nine days ahead of the Osaka event as Japan closed its borders to all non-resident foreigners on Tuesday over concerns about the new coronavirus Omicron variant. The International Skating Union's Grand Prix final is seen as a key step on the road to the Winter Olympics, with the Beijing Games set for Feb. 4-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)