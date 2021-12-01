Left Menu

Golf-Four golfers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of South Africa Open

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:18 IST
Four golfers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the South Africa Open on Thursday in a further blow to a tournament already downgraded after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country.

The list includes Darren Fichardt, who is an 18-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour. Travel from southern Africa has been curtailed due to the Omicron variant and as a result the European Tour withdrew its sanctioning of the event, with the tournament purse cut by $1 million.

The three other golfers who tested positive were Teaghan Gauche, Dylan Mostert and Siyanda Mwandla, local media reported. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rohith Nair)

