Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

The decision halts all player activity as it relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities. The 2022 MLB season is not scheduled to begin until March while players are scheduled to report to 'Spring Training' in mid-February.

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as it relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities. It marks the first work stoppage in MLB since the players' strike of 1994-95.

The previous labor dispute forced a premature end to the season, delayed the start of the following year's campaign and turned off fans as attendance figures plummeted when play finally resumed. The 2022 MLB season is not scheduled to begin until March while players are scheduled to report to 'Spring Training' in mid-February.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

