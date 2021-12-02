QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to the WTA suspending events in China over Peng concerns

Following are reactions from the tennis community after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension nL1N2SN04V of all events in China due to concerns about the well-being of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai: BILLIE JEAN KING, 78, FOUNDER OF WTA

"I applaud (WTA CEO) Steve Simon & the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China & around the world. The WTA is on the right side of history in supporting our players. "This is another reason why women's tennis is the leader in women's sports."

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA, 65, 18-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION "This is a brave stance by Steve Simon and the WTA where we put principle above $ and stand up for women everywhere and particularly for Peng Shuai.

"Now - what say you, @IOC?!? #IOC - so far I can barely hear you!!! #WhereisPengShuai" CHRIS EVERT, 66, 18-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

"Proud of Steve Simon and the @WTA for following through…hoping the rest of the powers of tennis, other sports, and even businesses follow suit… Now, let's concentrate on finding Peng Shuai." NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 34, MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"I support fully WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being. "It's life of a tennis player that is in question here, so we, as the tennis community, need to stand together."

ANDY RODDICK, 39, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE "There are a lot of organizations who can afford to do something like this a lot more than the WTA can... Respect.

"Doing the right thing is a lot easier when there aren't associated costs. I continue to be proud to be in the tennis orbit."

