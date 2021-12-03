Left Menu

Injuries rule Ishant, Jadeja, Rahane out of 2nd Test

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose place in the playing eleven seemed doubtful due to lack of form, was on Friday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring niggle along with two more injured senior players Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.The match is expected to start later Friday amid wet weather.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:54 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The match is expected to start later Friday amid wet weather. ''Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai,'' read a BCCI statement.

Ishant, who would also have been dropped, developed a left little finger dislocation, as per the media release.

''Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.'' The big blow is, however, Jadeja's forearm injury, with which he played the Kanpur Test.

''All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.

''He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

