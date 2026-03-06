New Zealand Banks on Bumrah's Off Day in T20 World Cup Clash

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, is expected to be a key player in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Although known for his match-winning performances against teams like Pakistan and England, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is hoping Bumrah will have an off day.

During a bilateral series, Phillips experienced some success against Bumrah and believes the Indian bowler, though outstanding, is fallible. He commends Bumrah's skills, particularly his variations and ability to bowl at the death, but also acknowledges that luck could favor New Zealand.

Phillips noted that England had a strategy to survive Bumrah's overs and capitalize on any lapses. He urges his teammates to adopt a similar approach, stressing that every opportunity must be seized if they are to compete effectively in the final showdown.