Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

As anticipation builds, cricket fans eagerly await the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, scheduled this Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in India. The 1,32,000-capacity venue will witness two formidable teams, ranked first and fourth respectively, clash for the coveted title.

India, led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir, has powered through the group stages with decisive victories over teams like Pakistan and England. With star players such as top-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma and bowler Varun Chakravarthy, the team aims to secure another win, having previously triumphed in 2007 and 2024.

New Zealand, guided by Captain Mitchell Santner and Coach Rob Walter, seeks to improve on their runner-up finish in 2021. Despite setbacks against South Africa, the team pushed through with strong showings against opponents like Sri Lanka and South Africa in the semis, setting up an enticing final.

(With inputs from agencies.)