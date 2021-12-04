Left Menu

Cricket-India bundle out New Zealand for 62 in first innings

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:49 IST
Cricket-India bundle out New Zealand for 62 in first innings
INDvNZ Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand was all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325, with the tourists trailing by 263 runs on the second day of the final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets for eight runs while his fast bowling colleague Mohammed Siraj chipped in with 3-19.

Mayank Agarwal was the top scorer for the hosts with a knock of 150 while Ajaz Patel picked up all wickets for New Zealand to post figures of 10-119.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021