Soccer-Wijnaldum salvages draw for Ligue 1 leaders PSG at RC Lens

Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday.

Reuters | Lens | Updated: 05-12-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 03:30 IST
The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana's second-half opener to put PSG on 42 points from 17 games. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday. The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana's second-half opener to put PSG on 42 points from 17 games.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who once again looked severely short of ideas, lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by 13 points after OM slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home against Stade Brestois earlier on Saturday. Lens, who missed several chances to wrap it up before Wijnaldum's equaliser, stayed fifth on 27 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

