Motor racing-F2 racers recovering after Saudi race crash

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:02 IST
Motor racing-F2 racers recovering after Saudi race crash
Formula Two racers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi escaped serious injury in a Saudi Arabian race crash that put them in hospital at the weekend, they said on Monday. "I am very grateful that I only broke my heel and have some cuts and bruises," Fittipaldi, grandson of Brazilian double Formula One world champion Emerson, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enzofitti/status/1467839349614067722.

"I am very happy that Theo is OK. I will be back on track soon and faster than ever." The pair were transferred to hospital https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-motor-f1-saudi/motor-racing-f2-racers-fittipaldi-and-pourchaire-taken-to-hospital-after-start-line-crash-idUKKBN2IK0DI by ambulance and helicopter in Jeddah on Sunday after the start-line crash during the Formula One support race.

French driver Pourchaire, 18, is a member of the Sauber academy and has tested with the Alfa Romeo team run by the Swiss outfit. He is fifth in the F2 standings. Fittipaldi, 20, is a former member of Ferrari's academy and finished seventh in Saturday's F2 sprint race.

