French coast guard in Channel search-and-rescue operations after 5 migrants died

France's coast guard is still carrying out several search-and-rescue operations at sea linked to migrants' attempts to cross the English Channel, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

French authorities said at least five people had died earlier in the day on a small boat that transported over 100 people. The coast guard official said the deaths occurred during a crowd panic.

The spokesperson could not say how many boats and people may still be in danger at sea.

