Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra in Vizay Hazare

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:15 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra in Vizay Hazare
  • Country:
  • India

Off-spinner Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra team in the Vizay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Rahul Tripathi was named Gaikwad's deputy by the selection committee.

Maharashtra have been clubbed with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh in Elite Group D to be played in Rajkot.

They play their first match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt.), Rahul Tripathi (vice-capt.), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Ankeet Bawane, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ashay Palkar, Divyang Hinganekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Fulpagar, Avdhoot Dandekar, Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Siddhesh Veer, Yash Kshirsagar, Pavan Shah, Dhanraj Pardeshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021