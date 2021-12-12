Left Menu

Manchester United hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United have recorded a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff on Sunday morning.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:07 IST
Manchester United hit by COVID-19 outbreak
Manchester United (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United have recorded a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff on Sunday morning. A number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests and were sent home from training, as per goal.com. Manchester United are set to clash with Brentford on Tuesday's Premier League trip.

United are the latest club to suffer an outbreak of COVID-19 in England. This comes after Red Devils' Saturday's Premier League match at Norwich. Last week, a similar outbreak affected Tottenham Hotspur FC, whose eight players of the first-team squad and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

After that many cases, London-based club's away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion which was due to be played on December 12 was then postponed following a Premier League Board meeting. Spurs match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League was also affected by this outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021