Motor racing-Raikkonen goes into retirement as Driver of the Day

I’m happy to move on to a normal life, I am looking forward to it." Formula One said Raikkonen secured 42.8% of the vote, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez second with 21.5% after loyally helping Verstappen. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, overtaken on the last lap by Verstappen, took 10.9% and the new world champion only 7.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 04:32 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship with a dramatic win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday but it was retiring veteran Kimi Raikkonen who won the fan vote for Driver of the Day. The 42-year-old Alfa Romeo driver, world champion with Ferrari in 2007, was racing in his 349th and last grand prix after 19 seasons.

The end came early, the Finn retiring his car with technical problems before the half distance and then also going into retirement, walking out of the paddock with his wife and children. "It’s been nice to see so many people showing their appreciation today, even if the race didn’t go as we hoped," he said.

