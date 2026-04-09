Oscar Piastri: Revving Up for McLaren's Comeback Against Mercedes

Oscar Piastri, one of Formula One's promising talents, is preparing for the season's return, optimistic that his McLaren team can challenge Mercedes' dominance post-pause.

The Australian's early-season was marred by misfortunes including a crash in Melbourne and an electrical fault in China, yet he impressively secured a second-place finish in Japan.

Despite facing setbacks, Piastri was recently named Australia's top-earning sportsman, showing his rising prominence in motorsport. With time to reflect and strategize, McLaren hopes to close the gap with the leading Mercedes team as racing resumes in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)