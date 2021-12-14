Left Menu

NFL-Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024 - report

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl in 2024 pending final approval from team owners this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. The NFL did not respond to a request for comment on the report. Las Vegas is home to the Raiders and the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium, which opened in July 2020 near the city's famed Las Vegas Strip.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 07:47 IST
Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl in 2024 pending final approval from team owners this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. The NFL championship decider had originally been slated for New Orleans but with the league adding a 17th regular season game from this year the Super Bowl would have conflicted with the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration in 2024.

The report, citing sources familiar with the process, said New Orleans would instead host the 2025 Super Bowl, which will not conflict with Mardi Gras. The NFL did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Las Vegas is home to the Raiders and the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium, which opened in July 2020 near the city's famed Las Vegas Strip.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

