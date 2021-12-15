Left Menu

Aston Villa beats Norwich 2-0 to extend revival with Gerrard

PTI | Norwich | Updated: 15-12-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 09:40 IST
Aston Villa beats Norwich 2-0 to extend revival with Gerrard
With four wins now in six games as manager, Steven Gerrard is transforming Aston Villa's fortunes.

The former Liverpool captain's latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith's new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0 on Tuesday.

Jacob Ramsey played a one-two with Ollie Watkins by the halfway line and ran at the defense before firing the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 34th minute at Carrow Road.

The second came in the 87th when 18-year-old substitute Carney Chukwuemeka got away down the left and squared for Watkins to tap home.

While Norwich is in last place in the Premier League, Villa is up to ninth after the resurgence under Gerrard. Smith was fired by Villa after five straight losses but he quickly filled Norwich's managerial vacancy.

Norwich is three points from safety approaching the midway point of the season after picking up only five points in Smith's six matches.

