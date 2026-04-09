Aston Villa's European Campaign: A Clash with Bologna

Aston Villa is set to face off against Bologna in the Europa League quarterfinals in Italy on Thursday. Villa has now reached the last eight in Europe for the third consecutive year. With a strong position in the Premier League, they are also on track for the Champions League.

Bologna celebrates reaching its first quarterfinal in a European competition after a stunning victory over Serie A rivals Roma in extra time during the last round. The last encounter of these clubs saw Villa securing a narrow 1-0 win in the league phase.

This clash will be accompanied by Nottingham Forest's battle against Porto, marking Forest's return to European competition after 30 years. Meanwhile, Freiburg faces Celta Vigo, and in the Conference League, Crystal Palace goes head-to-head with Fiorentina in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)