Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in second Ashes test

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:02 IST
Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the day-night second Ashes test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after beating England by nine wickets in the first test in Brisbane.

