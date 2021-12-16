Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in second Ashes test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:02 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the day-night second Ashes test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after beating England by nine wickets in the first test in Brisbane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Steve Smith
- Australia
- England
- Brisbane
Advertisement