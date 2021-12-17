Soccer-Liverpool trio to miss Newcastle game over suspected positive COVID tests
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss the Premier League game against Newcastle United scheduled to kick off later on Thursday after registering "suspected positive tests for COVID-19", the club annnounced.
"The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds' set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected," the club added in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-covid-19-cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
