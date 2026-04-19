Inferno in Sabah: Hundreds Displaced in Coastal Village Blaze

A catastrophic fire engulfed a coastal village in Malaysia's Sabah state on Sunday, reducing 200 homes to ash and displacing several hundred residents, according to Bernama, the state news agency.

The inferno, which started in Sandakan district at around 1.32 a.m. (1732 GMT), spread rapidly due to strong winds and the close proximity of the wooden stilt houses, coupled with low tide conditions that hampered firefighting efforts, stated district fire and rescue chief Jimmy Lagung.

The disaster has left around 445 people homeless, with many residents from impoverished and indigenous backgrounds, including stateless individuals, now taking refuge at a temporary relief centre. Sabah's government, in coordination with the federal authorities, is prioritizing immediate assistance and relocation support for the victims, as affirmed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)