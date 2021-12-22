Left Menu

Rugby-Spain lock Leauma dead at 32 after accident

Spain lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands, the Spanish Rugby Federation said http://ferugby.es/obituario-el-leon-kawa-leauma-siempre-sera-uno-de-los-nuestros on Tuesday. Leauma had been in hospital since suffering "severe head trauma" on Saturday, the federation added. The lock was in Amsterdam for Spain's match against the Netherlands, where he sustained head injuries from a fall and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, according to reports in local media.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 08:05 IST
Rugby-Spain lock Leauma dead at 32 after accident

Spain lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands, the Spanish Rugby Federation said http://ferugby.es/obituario-el-leon-kawa-leauma-siempre-sera-uno-de-los-nuestros on Tuesday. He was 32. Leauma had been in hospital since suffering "severe head trauma" on Saturday, the federation added.

The lock was in Amsterdam for Spain's match against the Netherlands, where he sustained head injuries from a fall and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, according to reports in local media. Leauma played for Samoa's Under-20s and a few Auckland clubs before moving to Spain and joining first division club Ordizia.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his team mates and family at this difficult time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021