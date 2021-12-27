Soccer-Arsenal v Wolves Premier League game postponed due to COVID-19

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League match at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Wolves squad, the league announced on Sunday.

"The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club," the league said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)