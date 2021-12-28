Left Menu

Cricket-Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

The 32-year-old Victorian strolled off the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a stump and astonishing figures of 6-7 as England's batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three. "I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning but I had no idea we would do it before lunch," said Boland.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 06:43 IST
Cricket-Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes with a series-sealing innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland finishing with a six-wicket innings haul in a stunning debut. The 32-year-old Victorian strolled off the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a stump and astonishing figures of 6-7 as England's batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three.

"I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning but I had no idea we would do it before lunch," said Boland. "That's my best ever figures ... Nothing happened that quickly."

England had resumed on 31 for four, their faint hopes pinned on captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes building a partnership after another calamitous batting collapse late on day two. But it all went up in smoke as paceman Mitchell Starc bowled Stokes for 11 before Boland started an incredible spell of fast bowling.

He had Jonny Bairstow lbw for five, Root out for 28 and tailenders Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson each out for ducks. All-rounder Cameron Green capped England's humiliation by having James Anderson bowled for two before the stroke of midday.

Australia sealed the series 3-0 ahead of the remaining two tests in Sydney and Hobart. England have only pride to play for but appear to have little left in reserve, with their top order a massive problem.

Their batsmen were skittled for 185 in the first innings and have yet to reach a total of 300 in the series. "Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night and they've outplayed us in this test match and in this series so far," Root said.

"We've got a lot of hard work to do to make sure we come back strong in the last two games."

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021