Raducanu tunes up for Aus Open after becoming youngest female MBE

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:07 IST
Emma Raducanu Image Credit: Wikimedia
US Open champion Emma Raducanu took to the court in Melbourne on Saturday as she geared up for the first Grand Slam of 2022.

The 19-year-old has however withdrawn from this week's warm-up tournament in Melbourne having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Raducanu is scheduled to compete in the Sydney Classic later this month before making her debut at the Australian Open.

The news came the day after the world number 19 was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch's annual New Year's list on Friday following the teenager's breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Queen, becoming the youngest female recipient of the award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

