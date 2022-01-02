Glenn McGrath tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and will be missing the start of the Pink Ashes Test in Sydney.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 12:41 IST
Former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath. Image Credit: ANI
Currently, McGrath is doing fine and home-isolating with his family in line with health requirements. "Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result. We wish Glenn and his family good health," McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters said, as reported by Fox Cricket.

"We are hopeful Glenn will remain well and return a negative result in time to attend Day 3 of the Pink Test, now known as Jane McGrath Day on 7 January. We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG, as well as the England Cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes," he added. Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

