MotorSports team begins its sixth consecutive Dakar rally

MotoSports Team Rally has begun its campaign at the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. Participating in its sixth consecutive Dakar Rally- arguably the toughest race on the planet - MotoSports Team Rally is represented by a two-rider team - experienced and in-form Joaquim Rodrigues and young gun Aaron Mare, who is replacing the injured Franco Caimi for the Rally.

The team started their campaign on January 1 with a 19 km long qualifying stage (earlier known as Prologue). Joaquim Rodrigues finished at the 11th position and Aaron Mare at the 16th position in the Rally GP class. (ANI)

