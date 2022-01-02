Lionel Messi tests COVID positive along with 3 other PSG players

Lionel Messi along with three other Paris Saint-Germain FC players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Parisian club announced on Sunday. The three other players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. The players are currently in isolation, the Ligue 1 club confirmed.

In addition to the players, there is also a positive case among the PSG staff. "The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG in a statement said. The club also confirmed that Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks.

PSG is set to clash with Vannes in the French Cup round of 32 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)