Soccer-Dallas and James earn Leeds crucial win over Burnley

Late goals from Stuart Dallas and substitute Daniel James earned Leeds United a crucial 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday, a win that moved the home side eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. The hosts looked sharper from the off and dominated the first half, deservedly leading at the interval after Jack Harrison found the net in the 39th minute from a tight angle.

The introduction of top goalscorer Maxwel Cornet at the break gave Burnley much more potency in attack, with the Ivorian firing in a free kick from 25 metres out to stun Elland Road into silence in the 54th minute. With the pressure on, Dallas came up with the pivotal second goal for Leeds from the edge of the penalty area 13 minutes from time to spark wild scenes of celebration.

As the visitors pressed for a leveller, James's stoppage-time header sealed a first win in five league games for Leeds, who stayed 16th on 19 points, eight clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who have won just once all season. "I don't ignore the situation we are in," Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa said. "Every week you have to prove yourself.

"Even if the performance today was a step forward, we need to maintain that level against any opponent. We showed a lot of commitment today." Leeds had not played since Dec. 18 prior to Burnley's visit due to coronavirus-related postponements, and that additional break allowed them to get some much-needed key players back from injury.

The refreshed hosts applied plenty of early pressure, with their first effort at goal an audacious attempt by Raphinha from just inside Burnley's half which flew just over. Tyler Roberts should have scored just after the half-hour mark but headed wide, before the Elland Road faithful got the opener they had been waiting for through Harrison on the rebound, after his initial strike had been saved.

Leeds could have done with another first-half goal, with their slender advantage leading to plenty of nerves for a defence that had conceded 14 goals after the break in their previous three games. Chris Wood had two good first-half openings for Burnley and got some help up front for the second period when Cornet came off the bench and soon made his mark.

His free kick looked too far out to trouble Illan Meslier in the home goal, but Cornet's sixth league goal of the season sneaked inside the post to level the score. Leeds responded well and should have retaken the lead through Raphinha, but the Brazilian fired wide with an open goal at his mercy.

The game-deciding strike from Dallas was simple in its creation from a short corner but expertly put away by the Northern Ireland international for his first goal of the season, before James put the match beyond Burnley.

