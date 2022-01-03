Reuters Sports Schedule at AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's Schedule

Falcons at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bears, 1 p.m.

Chiefs at Bengals, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Titans, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Colts, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Buccaneers at Jets, 1 p.m. Eagles at Washington, 1 p.m.

Rams at Ravens, 1 p.m. Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Texans at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. Lions at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Vikings at Packers, 8:20 p.m. - -

Carson Wentz cleared to play as Raiders visit Colts Carson Wentz received clearance to return just in time to start for the Indianapolis Colts in a critical matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-WENTZ, Field Level Media - -

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely out, needs thumb surgery San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely out for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans -- and possibly well beyond. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-GAROPPOLO, Field Level Media - -

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown injures calf before game Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown sustained a calf injury while warming up for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BROWN, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Jaguars to interview Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to conduct a virtual interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore late next week, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-MOORE-BOWLES, Field Level Media - -

Packers clear five players from COVID protocol Five Green Bay players cleared the COVID-19 protocol in time for Sunday night's game with the Minnesota Vikings, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -

Ravens' Lamar Jackson inactive, Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams Baltimore's Tyler Huntley will start Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams after the Ravens listed fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson as inactive. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON-HUNTLEY, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Giants to start QB Mike Glennon vs. Bears Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday in Chicago, multiple outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-GLENNON, Field Level Media - -

Report: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups clears protocol Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has cleared the NBA's COVID-19 protocol and will return for Monday night's home game against the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-POR-BILLUPS, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New York at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m. - -

Blackhawks activate G Marc-Andre Fleury from protocol The Chicago Blackhawks activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CHI-FLEURY, Field Level Media - -

Rangers' Artemi Panarin enters NHL COVID-19 protocol New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and assistant coach Mike Kelly have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PANARIN, Field Level Media - -

Penguins activate Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust from IR Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have been activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-GUENTZEL, Field Level Media - -

Panthers F Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his illegal check to the head on Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette. HOCKEY-NHL-FLA-BENNETT, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Michigan State at Northwestern, 2 p.m. Indiana at Penn State, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Houston at Temple, 5 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal, 7 p.m. No. 13 Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

ATP Cup -- Sydney, Australia - - - -

SOCCER Fire acquire D Rafael Czichos from FC Koln The Chicago Fire announced the acquisition of defender Rafael Czichos from FC Koln of the German Bundesliga on Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-CHI-CZICHOS, Field Level Media

- - Maxi Moralez re-signs with NYCFC New York City FC re-signed attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez through the 2022 season with an option for the 2023 campaign. SOCCER-MLS-NYC-MORALEZ, Field Level Media

- - PSG star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 in his native Argentina, the French club said Sunday. SOCCER-LIG1-MESSI-COVID, Field Level Media

- - - - SPORTS

U.S. announces women's Olympic hockey roster Forward Hilary Knight will compete in her fourth Olympics, one of 23 players named to the women's hockey team that will represent the United States in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing next month. SPORTS-USA-OLYMPIC-HOCKEY, Field Level Media - - - -

