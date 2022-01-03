Left Menu

CAB put local tournaments on hold after players tested positive for COVID-19

Cricket Association of Bengal announced that the local tournaments of First Division, Second Divison, and District, will be put on hold after certain players tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:04 IST
CAB put local tournaments on hold after players tested positive for COVID-19
CAB Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket Association of Bengal announced that the local tournaments of First Division, Second Divison, and District, will be put on hold after certain players tested positive for COVID-19. Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the CAB had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers. "The results have come & it has been found certain players had tested positive. CAB is taking all necessary precautions & actions in this regard," stated an official CAB release.

The CAB also announced that an Emergency Apex Council has been convened to take necessary decisions and review the current COVID situation. "The CAB is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket since health and safety of the Cricketers and all concerned in the paramount to the association," stated an official CAB notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022