Cricket-India out for 202 in first innings on first day of second test

Rookie bowler Marco Jansen took four wickets as South Africa bowled India out for 202 in their first innings on the opening day of the second test at the Wanderers on Monday. The 21-year-old Jansen, playing in only his second test, returned impresive figures of 4-31 in 17 overs after India had won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that they expected to offer rewards for the batsmen.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:44 IST
The 21-year-old Jansen, playing in only his second test, returned impresive figures of 4-31 in 17 overs after India had won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that they expected to offer rewards for the batsmen. India had already suffered a blow before the start when captain Virat Kohli pulled out of the test with an upper back strain, but stand-in skipper KL Rahul made 50 as he attempted to lead from the front.

Ravichandran Ashwin added a potentially valuable 46 but overall it proved a disappointing day for the batsmen after their dominant performance in the first test in Pretoria last week, which India won by 113 runs. Duanne Olivier, returning to the test arena for the first time in almost three years, and Kagiso Rabada finished with identical figures of 3-64. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

