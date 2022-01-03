KL Rahul has found solutions he needed for Test cricket, says Ashwin

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels Indian opening batter KL Rahul has found the solution to the "questions" being thrown at him in Test cricket. Ashwin (46) and Rahul (50) were the only batters, who were able to middle the ball on Day One of the second Test against South Africa as India were bowled out for 202 on Monday.

"I think KL has got the formula of how to go about playing Test cricket. There is no one formula when it comes to playing Test cricket. Teams are analysing, there is a lot more footage available. Test cricket is all about you responding to the different questions being thrown at you," said Ashwin at the end of the day's press conference. "KL has found the solution that he probably thought he needed to respond and it is working for him. He is one of those players, who got the raw material, the game. So very happy with the way he is batting," he added.

Ashwin scored 46 in just 50 balls but the spinner had no intention of going all out on South African bowlers. "The moment I went there, I just responded to the balls which were thrown at me. There was no attempt to go and try and play at that (92) strike rate. I also thought of getting a hang of the pitch, initially, they started with the short balls, I had game plans I am glad it worked out," Ashwin said while replying to a query from ANI.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj went off the field minutes before the close of the play. Speaking about Siraj's extent of injury, Ashwin said, "The medical staff is assessing him overnight. I am hoping with the history, Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best." At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) at the crease. It was an enthralling day of Test cricket as 11 wickets fell on Day One of the second Test. (ANI)

