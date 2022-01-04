Left Menu

Thakur's fifer pegs back South Africa at tea on Day 2

The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings.

Thakur's fifer pegs back South Africa at tea on Day 2
Shardul Thakur Image Credit: ANI
Shardul Thakur stole the show with a five-wicket haul to help India reduce South Africa to 191 for seven in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 5 for 43 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch. Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls. The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings.

Keshav Maharaj was batting on 11 in the company of Marco Jansen on 2 not out at the break.

South Africa still trails India by 11 runs. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64). South Africa 1st innings: 191 for 7 in 70 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 5/43).

