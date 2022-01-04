COVID effect: CAB puts on hold all local tournaments till Jan 15

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:22 IST
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday decided to put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15, keeping in mind the recent surge of COVID-19.

The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women's cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.

''The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation,'' CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.

''The CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols.'' The meeting was called after Bengal's Ranji preparation was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp.

Seven members, including assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri of the Bengal Ranji Team tested COVID positive on Sunday.

On Tuesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya too tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

