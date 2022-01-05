Left Menu

Boxing-Mayweather to fight next month in Dubai- report

His most recent fight was an exhibition bout in June against YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul, which ended in a tie. "It's going to be a very special crowd, not too many people," Mayweather was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:44 IST
Boxing-Mayweather to fight next month in Dubai- report

Floyd Mayweather will take part in an exhibition fight on Feb. 20 on a helipad atop the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai against an as yet unnamed opponent, Boxing Junkie reported on Tuesday. The Hall of Fame boxer, who will turn 45 four days after the fight, has been targeting YouTuber Reshad 'Money Kicks' Belhasa as his opponent, according to media reports.

Mayweather retired in 2015 but returned to defeat Conor McGregor in 2017 and improve his professional record to 50-0. His most recent fight was an exhibition bout in June against YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul, which ended in a tie.

"It's going to be a very special crowd, not too many people," Mayweather was quoted as saying. "So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you're very, very special for this event."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022