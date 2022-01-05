Left Menu

India reach 188/6 at lunch on Day 3 against SA

Cheteshwar Pujara 53 and Ajinkya Rahane 58, who started the days proceedings for India, got out after scoring half centuries. Brief scores India 202 and 1886 in 44 overs Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53 Kagiso Rabada 354 South Africa 1st innings 202.

Updated: 05-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • South Africa

India reached 188 for six at lunch to stretch their overall lead to 161 runs against South Africa on the third day of the second Test here on Wednesday. Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur were batting on 6 and 4, respectively, when lunch was called at the Wanderers Stadium. Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58), who started the day's proceedings for India, got out after scoring half centuries. India resumed their second innings at overnight score of 85 for two. Brief scores: India: 202 and 188/6 in 44 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53; Kagiso Rabada 3/54) South Africa 1st innings: 202.

