BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter tests Covid positive
The 49-year-old was discharged from the facility on December 31 and is in home isolation.On the health condition of her husband, Dona said he is recovering.Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice last year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.
- Country:
- India
BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation, her mother Dona Ganguly said on Wednesday.
Sana, who is asymptomatic, took the test following a ''sore throat'' on Tuesday and the result came out positive, said Dona who was found negative for coronavirus.
A couple of other members of the Ganguly family are also down with the virus, she said.
''Since dada (Sourav) tested positive for Covid-19, we have been taking the test every day. I am negative, but Sana tested positive for the disease,'' Dona told PTI when contacted.
Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised last month after having tested positive for Covid-19. The 49-year-old was discharged from the facility on December 31 and is in home isolation.
On the health condition of her husband, Dona said he is ''recovering''.
Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice last year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dona
- Snehasish Ganguly
- Sourav Ganguly
- sore throat
- Team India
- Sana
- Ganguly
- Sourav Ganguly's
ALSO READ
Kohli has driven culture of fitness and energy levels in Team India: Dravid
Harbhajan was captain's delight, says Sourav Ganguly
Jay Shah, Ravi Shastri hail Team India for 'fabulous victory' over South Africa 1st Test
Sourav Ganguly remains haemodynamically stable after testing positive for COVID-19: Hospital
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, say BCCI sources.