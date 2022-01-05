Left Menu

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter tests Covid positive

The 49-year-old was discharged from the facility on December 31 and is in home isolation.On the health condition of her husband, Dona said he is recovering.Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice last year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:51 IST
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter tests Covid positive
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation, her mother Dona Ganguly said on Wednesday.

Sana, who is asymptomatic, took the test following a ''sore throat'' on Tuesday and the result came out positive, said Dona who was found negative for coronavirus.

A couple of other members of the Ganguly family are also down with the virus, she said.

''Since dada (Sourav) tested positive for Covid-19, we have been taking the test every day. I am negative, but Sana tested positive for the disease,'' Dona told PTI when contacted.

Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised last month after having tested positive for Covid-19. The 49-year-old was discharged from the facility on December 31 and is in home isolation.

On the health condition of her husband, Dona said he is ''recovering''.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice last year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022