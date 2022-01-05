Left Menu

EFL Cup: Liverpool's match against Arsenal postponed after COVID outbreak

Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg fixture with Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed, the Merseyside club confirmed.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:05 IST
EFL Cup: Liverpool's match against Arsenal postponed after COVID outbreak
Liverpool FC vs Arsenal FC . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg fixture with Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed, the Merseyside club confirmed. The club's submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff. The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled. As a result, the first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on January 13, kick-off 7.45pm GMT. The return will take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20, also getting underway at 7.45pm.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period," Liverpool FC in a statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022