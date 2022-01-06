Soccer-Chelsea's WSL clash with Spurs called off due to COVID outbreak

Left Menu

Chelsea's home clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League on Friday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, delaying the competition's return following the winter break by a day.

Chelsea's home clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League on Friday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, delaying the competition's return following the winter break by a day. Chelsea were due to host their London rivals at Kingsmeadow to kick off the second half of the season, but a number of Chelsea players tested positive for the virus, the club said in a statement.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the Chelsea FC Women's team set-up after the last round of testing, combined with a number of players that are unavailable for selection due to injury," Chelsea said. Sunday's clash between West Ham United and Manchester United has also been postponed due to positive tests in the Hammers' squad.

The season will now re-start with Aston Villa's game against Everton on Saturday, with leaders Arsenal in action against bottom side Birmingham City the following day.

